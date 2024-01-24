Analysts Offer Predictions for Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of C$169.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.70 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$6.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$997.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.80. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$7.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,660. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

