Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.09.

TSE OLA opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.00. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$80.89 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,792.50. In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,792.50. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

