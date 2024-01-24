Independent Bank (IBCP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBCP opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 198.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Independent Bank by 65.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

