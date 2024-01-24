Lakeland Financial (LKFN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKFN. Raymond James cut their price target on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

