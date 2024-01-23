EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.51.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.20. 15,462,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,366,757. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $390.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

