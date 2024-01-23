LSV Asset Management Sells 180,032 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,025,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 180,032 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $454,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 37.4% during the third quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.5% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.24. 49,696,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,544,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

