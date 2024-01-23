Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,166,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.63. The company has a market capitalization of $307.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

