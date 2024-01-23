Family CFO Inc Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Family CFO Inc boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,282,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,120,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.07 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

