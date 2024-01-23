LSV Asset Management Sells 458,300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,135,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 458,300 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.25% of Pfizer worth $468,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,163,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,534 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,318,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,076,133. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

