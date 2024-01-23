Check Capital Management Inc. CA Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751,961 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. 16,406,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,774,441. The company has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

