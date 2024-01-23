Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,410. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $167.53. The company has a market capitalization of $301.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.86%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.