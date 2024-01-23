Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $487.24. 2,821,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,792. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $487.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.15. The company has a market cap of $376.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.