Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 132.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

