Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $202.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,569. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

