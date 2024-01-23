Family CFO Inc Has $13.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Family CFO Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,265,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,240,000 after acquiring an additional 74,929 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 343,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.45. 2,770,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.