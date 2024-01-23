Family CFO Inc Has $1.51 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 188,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 341,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. 510,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,488. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

