Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc cut its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,272 shares during the period. Bloom Energy comprises about 2.0% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Bloom Energy worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $123,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,119,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,480. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

