Family CFO Inc Has $6.84 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Family CFO Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $445.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $445.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

