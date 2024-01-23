Towerview LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Towerview LLC raised its holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. OmniAb accounts for 0.4% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 0.09% of OmniAb worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OABI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of OABI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. 295,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,924. OmniAb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $712.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,214.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

