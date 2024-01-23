Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.02

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €86.02 ($93.50) and last traded at €85.14 ($92.54), with a volume of 190634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €86.08 ($93.57).

Nemetschek Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

