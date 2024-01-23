The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is Towerview LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Children’s Place comprises about 1.4% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 0.61% of Children’s Place worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of PLCE traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 504,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $299.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.05.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

