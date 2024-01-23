Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Shares Sold by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC decreased its holdings in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the quarter. Redwire accounts for approximately 0.0% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Redwire were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwire by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 74,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwire by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 35.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 207,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Redwire by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDW remained flat at $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. 108,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,786. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Redwire in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About Redwire

(Free Report)

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

