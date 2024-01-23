Towerview LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Towerview LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. StealthGas makes up 8.4% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned 6.61% of StealthGas worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,096,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 154,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 103.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 287,859 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 7.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. 111,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,337. StealthGas Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $279.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. StealthGas had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

