Check Capital Management Inc. CA Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,555 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $88,864,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

TSN stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. 1,836,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,455. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

