ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $665,414.70

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $665,414.70 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00054304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00019047 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

