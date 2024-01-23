Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.06. 3,442,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,056. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

