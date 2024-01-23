Camden National Bank Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,840. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

