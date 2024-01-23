LSV Asset Management Has $670.36 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,118,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,400 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.6% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Comcast worth $670,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,711,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,383,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.