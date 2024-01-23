Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.9% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 142,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,033,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

