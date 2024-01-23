Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Increased by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.9% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $230.44. 665,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,936. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.