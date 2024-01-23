LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,299,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.94% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $311,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock remained flat at $54.83 during trading on Tuesday. 3,234,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

