Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

