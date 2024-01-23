Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 675 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

