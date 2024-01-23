Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $55.73 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 889,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for 2.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.38% of AerCap worth $55,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AerCap by 34.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AerCap by 97.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 396,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 195,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AerCap by 3.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.27. 1,248,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.