Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 1,100 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after buying an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,842 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,788. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

