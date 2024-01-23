Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Lessened by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. 4,379,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,874. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

