Check Capital Management Inc. CA Acquires 5,575 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Trupanion comprises 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 33.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 29.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trupanion by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,323.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Price Performance

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 421,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,329. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $69.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

