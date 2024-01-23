Check Capital Management Inc. CA Purchases 25,606 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,606 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises 3.6% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $95,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. 1,633,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,803. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,334.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.05.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

