Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 10,356 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up 0.8% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.15% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $129.80. 1,194,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.79. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

