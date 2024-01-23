Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,575,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,547,966. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

