Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after buying an additional 4,528,844 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $88.22. 4,400,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,697. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.