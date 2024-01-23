LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.18% of State Street worth $243,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.