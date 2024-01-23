LSV Asset Management Sells 10,772 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,772 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.74% of Nexstar Media Group worth $188,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NXST stock traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $173.57. The stock had a trading volume of 254,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.46.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total transaction of $569,596.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,139.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

