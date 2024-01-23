LSV Asset Management Has $257.54 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,190 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.52% of Berry Global Group worth $257,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,056,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 86.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after buying an additional 588,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,881,000 after buying an additional 494,118 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 709,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,050. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.