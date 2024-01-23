Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $321.49. 826,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,934. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $322.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.55.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

