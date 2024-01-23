LSV Asset Management Has $171.77 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,409,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347,135 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.36% of Citizens Financial Group worth $171,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,249,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,543. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

