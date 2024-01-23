LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $228,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $2,648,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87,590 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PAG traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.39. 142,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,149. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.74 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

