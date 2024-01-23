Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,238,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $251,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,435,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,390,930. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

