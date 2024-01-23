LSV Asset Management Has $233.14 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,947,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 138,055 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.41% of Allison Transmission worth $233,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.3 %

ALSN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 502,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.05%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

