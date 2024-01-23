LSV Asset Management Sells 86,990 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86,990 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $170,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.58. 1,287,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average is $94.97.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

